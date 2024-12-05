Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,943.84. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.25. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 14.7% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Arteris by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

