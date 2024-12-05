ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.30 and last traded at $141.30. Approximately 884,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,477,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.32.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.50, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $419,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.