Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 246798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

