Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) were down 19.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 109,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 63,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 30.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

