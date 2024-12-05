Aptiv’s (APTV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,909,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

