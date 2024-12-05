APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3,622.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 382,012 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

