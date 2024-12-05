ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 237.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 103.7% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 21,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 70.3% during the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 18,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $361.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.49. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

