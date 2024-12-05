Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.39. Annexon shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 153,017 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $40,073.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,814.65. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 328,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

