Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.88. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.