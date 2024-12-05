Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Target Price at $15.00

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

