Analysts Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$14.93

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIP.UN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -528.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

