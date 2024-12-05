Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Price Target at $209.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.42.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $211.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.72. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

