Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,195,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 79,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 253,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 894.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. now owns 55,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $218.30 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 27.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

