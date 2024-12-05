Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 2846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

