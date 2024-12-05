Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

COLD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 189,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after buying an additional 123,776 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,255,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

