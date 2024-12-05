American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,173,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,726 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.53% of American Tower worth $4,924,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

Shares of AMT opened at $207.51 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

