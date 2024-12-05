American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.360–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.4 million. American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,583. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.