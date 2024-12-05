American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,653 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 3.35% of American Outdoor Brands worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

