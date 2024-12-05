American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,935,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 981,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after purchasing an additional 937,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,367,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,437,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 405,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

