American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Express by 22.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $64,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 62,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,998 shares of company stock worth $26,423,439 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $302.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express has a one year low of $165.93 and a one year high of $307.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

