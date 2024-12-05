American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,367 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.73% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $31,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 141,628 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 165.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,107,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,034,000 after buying an additional 1,936,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $16,861,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

