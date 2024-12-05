Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,665,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 379% from the previous session’s volume of 1,807,921 shares.The stock last traded at $24.86 and had previously closed at $25.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 71.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,533,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,151,000 after buying an additional 3,133,312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,420 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after purchasing an additional 965,625 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

