AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $522.00 and last traded at $522.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $525.00.

AMEN Properties Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.96 and a 200-day moving average of $504.04.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

