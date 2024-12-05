Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 20,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor
Amcor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.48.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Amcor Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 96.23%.
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
