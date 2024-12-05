Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.84 and last traded at $218.81. 9,099,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 41,258,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Dantai Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 30,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,957,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after purchasing an additional 257,072 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

