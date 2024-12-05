Allegion plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Allegion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. The trade was a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

