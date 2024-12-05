Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.79). 63,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 325,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.78).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £630.29 million, a PE ratio of 3,035.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.92.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alfa Financial Software

In other news, insider Matthew White sold 828,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.69), for a total value of £1,756,528.12 ($2,231,929.00). Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.