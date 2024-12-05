Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ARE opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,113.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

