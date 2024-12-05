Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 25,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $802,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,427,831.53. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 108,366 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $3,438,453.18.

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Cheng sold 63,539 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,003,384.67.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Andrew Cheng sold 24,992 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $778,250.88.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84.

AKRO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,359. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

