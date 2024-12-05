Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $129.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 11.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,058,625. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,390 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 143,269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

