Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,212 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.25% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.25 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.