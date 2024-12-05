AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $18.39. AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 375,379 shares changing hands.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $265.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 158,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.