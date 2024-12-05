Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,403,300 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 2,543,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.8 days.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.