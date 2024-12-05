Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,403,300 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 2,543,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.8 days.
Advantage Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.