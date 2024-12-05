Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.66. 72,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 206,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,679,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 412,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 362,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
