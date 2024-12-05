Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.66. 72,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 206,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $105,842.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,035.20. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,679,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 412,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 362,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

