ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
ABM Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.73. 272,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
