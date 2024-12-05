ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 7.1 %

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABVX stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

