AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.43% of AB Disruptors ETF worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AB Disruptors ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FWD opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. AB Disruptors ETF has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $352.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.49.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

