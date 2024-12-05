8,309 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,828,000 after buying an additional 425,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,983,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,894,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,737,000 after buying an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 224,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $747,565.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,563.20. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 53,010 shares of company stock worth $2,611,843 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.2 %

SCSC opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $775.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.