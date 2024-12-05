777,286 Shares in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Purchased by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 777,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. FiscalNote makes up 0.6% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FiscalNote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FiscalNote by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NOTE stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 22,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $26,179.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,471,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,803.06. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 57,778 shares of company stock worth $69,030 in the last three months. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOTE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

