7,185 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.