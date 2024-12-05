5,925,125 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Acquired by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,925,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,726,000. DiamondRock Hospitality makes up about 4.0% of Rush Island Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DRH opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.