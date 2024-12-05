45,192 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zuora by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $3,426,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Zuora by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $432,670.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,337.50. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $174,667.74. The trade was a 49.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,391. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.66. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

