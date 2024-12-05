4,152 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,044,000 after purchasing an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 349,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.