39,104 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 237,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

