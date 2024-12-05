240,110 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 31,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.