205,130 Shares in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital7 Corp. Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Get GigCapital7 Corp. Unit alerts:

GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Price Performance

Shares of GIGGU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. GigCapital7 Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital7 Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GIGGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital7 Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital7 Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.