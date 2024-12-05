20,038 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Asana by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 1,419.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Asana by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Asana
In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Asana Stock Up 4.3 %
ASAN opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.22. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.44.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Asana Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.