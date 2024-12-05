195,311 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Resources Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 132,586 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 578,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 437,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.04%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

