166,866 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $6,201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 593.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 628,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 568,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 444,961 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 409,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $15,759,076.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,850,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,616,692.45. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 37.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,823,322 shares of company stock valued at $56,411,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

