15,792 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

